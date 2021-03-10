MEADOWBROOK, PA. >> Cooper University Health Care and Redeemer Health have announced a new partnership creating an integrated cancer program at Holy Redeemer Hospital that will be overseen by MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.
In September 2013, Cooper partnered with MD Anderson Cancer Center, one of the nation’s leading cancer centers, to create MD Anderson at Cooper. Through this partnership, MD Anderson at Cooper patients have access to the same cancer treatment plans delivered at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas, as well as access to innovative diagnostic and treatment technologies and groundbreaking clinical research.
“MD Anderson at Cooper offers patients advanced cancer care close to home, and we are proud to partner with Redeemer Health to extend these services to the residents of southeastern Pennsylvania,” said Kevin O’Dowd, JD, Co-CEO of Cooper University Health Care.
“This partnership fulfills Redeemer Health’s commitment to create affiliations that add value to the communities we serve,” said Michael Laign, President and CEO of Redeemer Health. “Cooper, through MD Anderson at Cooper, is transforming cancer care in the region. Now more patients will have access to advanced cancer treatment, combined with the warm, personal, and patient-centered approach Redeemer Health is known for.”
The partnership between Cooper and Redeemer Health expands the advanced cancer care provided by MD Anderson at Cooper to Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties. Local residents can stay close to home and have convenient access to proven cancer treatment protocols, cancer experts, clinical research, and patient support and education resources through MD Anderson at Cooper.
“MD Anderson at Cooper continues to grow and transform cancer care for patients in the region by providing advanced quality care close to home, and this new partnership with Redeemer Health will add another convenient location for local cancer patients,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, Co-CEO of Cooper.
“With access to groundbreaking research and leading cancer experts, we can now tailor our patient’s treatment to their unique needs and diagnosis,” said William Scarlett, DO, Executive Director of the Redeemer Cancer Center and the Director of Surgical Services at Redeemer Health.
Several MD Anderson at Cooper physicians are already based at Redeemer Cancer Center and are working in collaboration with Redeemer’s talented cancer physicians to develop a new multidisciplinary approach to cancer care, focusing on breast, lung, gynecological, and colorectal cancers. Additional Hematology/Oncology physicians are actively being recruited to join the program. The program offers comprehensive cancer care including hematology/oncology, radiation therapy, surgery and other treatments and services.
For more information about the cancer program at Redeemer Health or to make an appointment, call 215-938-3555.