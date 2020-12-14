CAMDEN >> George E. Norcross III, chairman of the Board of Trustee at Cooper University Health Care announced that the health system has kicked-off the holiday season by donating 1,000 turkeys to community groups, faith-based organizations, and the South Jersey Food Bank to benefit Camden residents.
The turkeys were distributed on Nov. 21 to a wide network of community groups for distribution to residents in need in time for Thanksgiving.
“Our mission extends beyond the boundaries of our hospital, and we are always looking at ways to support those in need, especially this year during the pandemic,” said Norcross. “Now more than ever, we are proud to be working with many great community organizations to provide Thanksgiving turkeys to Camden families.”