CAMDEN >> Kennedy Ganti, MD, FAAFP, FHELA, a primary care physician at Cooper University Health Care and assistant professor of medicine at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University, was recently appointed as the 229th president of the Medical Society of New Jersey (MSNJ). Dr. Ganti, who has been on staff at Cooper since 2014, has served on the board of trustees and in other leadership roles at the MSNJ since 2010.
“We congratulate Dr. Ganti on being named president of the Medical Society of New Jersey,” said Kevin O’Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper. “New Jersey will learn what we already know at Cooper – that his expertise, knowledge, and leadership make him ideally suited to lead one of the most distinguished and oldest professional organizations in the nation.”
“As New Jersey emerges from the pandemic, Dr. Ganti, who has tremendous technical knowledge and boundless energy, will be an important voice and advocate for the medical community as we address important issues related to technology, funding, and improving access to care,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.
Dr. Ganti is a diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and is board certified in family medicine and clinical informatics. He practices at the Cooper Internal Medicine and Specialty Care Center in Willingboro, NJ, and is an integral part of Cooper’s Medical Informatics and Care Delivery Innovation team. He has published numerous articles on the role of medical informatics to enhance and improve patient care. Dr. Ganti served as inaugural chair of the New Jersey Health Information Technology Commission from 2008 to 2010.
In addition to the MSNJ, Dr. Ganti is active and serves in leadership roles for a number of professional organizations. He serves as the president-elect of New Jersey HIMSS (New Jersey chapter of the Health Information Management Systems Society) and is the chair of the advisory committee for OneHealth New Jersey. He is also a member of the Academy of Family Physicians, New Jersey Academy of Family Physicians (NJAFP), American Medical Informatics Association and American Medical Association. Previously, Dr. Ganti served as past president of the Burlington County Medical Society. He was named a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International and an NJAFP Resident Research Award winner in 2006.
Dr. Ganti received his medical degree from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Madras, India, and completed a residency in family medicine and a fellowship in health policy at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. During his fellowship, he worked as the health policy advisor to the chair of the Health and Senior Services Committee in the New Jersey State Assembly.