CAMDEN >> Cooper University Health Care has opened a new 28-bed Trauma and Surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the top floor of its Roberts Pavilion building to expand the academic health system’s advanced critical care capacity to 86 beds. The top floor of the building previously housed conference rooms and administrative offices.
“As the leading academic health system and only Level 1 Trauma Center in South Jersey, Cooper is the foremost provider of critical care services and this new unit will allow us expand to meet the needs of the community,” said Kevin O’Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper.
“When a patient has a serious illness or has suffered serious trauma, people in the region rely on Cooper and the high caliber of trauma and specialty care we provide and this new unit will help us increase our capacity to take care of critically ill patients,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.
Cooper’s new Trauma/Surgical ICU will treat a range of patients from those multiple trauma injuries, those in need of vascular and neurosurgery, and patients needing post-acute surgical care.
In addition to being South Jersey’s only Level I Trauma Center, Cooper serves as a regional transfer center for more than 25 hospitals for critically ill and injured patients. Cooper’s Air Medical Transport Service also provides rapid transfer for patients at other hospitals in the region who are critically ill or injured and need the advanced specialty medical or surgical care only available at Cooper.
The new unit on the 10th floor of the Roberts Pavilion features include:
• 28 private patient rooms each with access to natural light and each with a private bathroom. Providing natural light is important to patients who do not have a normal wake and sleep rhythm and helps with a patient’s circadian rhythm. Indirect room lighting creates a soft, ambient glow that is better suited for patient’s wellbeing.
• Patient monitoring system with intuitive design. Every patient monitor is ready for intra-hospital transport which makes patient transport almost effortless. A large screen highlights a slim, lightweight unit that travels on a simple bed mount. With intelligent design, alarming is uninterrupted; data continuity is preserved throughout and sent to the EMR.
• Strategically located nursing stations designed for optimum visibility throughout the unit.
• Upgraded patient beds especially designed with for the needs of critical patients with special lift capabilities to enhance patient care and staff safety.
• Family-friendly waiting rooms with a fireplace feature, comfortable living-room like seating, and a hospitality station.
• Beautiful floor-to-ceiling murals help create a more soothing environment