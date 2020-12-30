MOUNT HOLLY >> On Dec. 23, the Burlington County Bar Association, in partnership with the Burlington County Bar Foundation, The Thinking Learning Foundation and the Burlington County Community Action Partnership, distributed meals and $50 gift cards to 40 of Burlington County‘s neediest families.
This feed-a-family initiative, which began at Thanksgiving, was spearheaded by BCBA president Reema Scaramella, vice president Matthew Schorr and Mount Holly attorney Carolyn V. Chang, past president of the Association of Black Women Lawyers.
“The outpouring of support we received from the members of our bar association to help fund this event was tremendous,” noted Scaramella. “This initiative is yet another example of our Association’s long-standing commitment to service in our community.”
In addition to providing holiday dinners this month, the organizations provided many of the families with Thanksgiving dinners. “In these difficult times, it is even more important that we reach out and care for our fellow neighbors. I am just so grateful our members and partners have risen to the occasion. We hope to make this an annual tradition.”