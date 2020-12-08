Deborah Hospital Foundation’s 15th Annual Red Tie Gala, held virtual style on Dec 5, raised nearly $150,000 for cardiac care at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, New Jersey’s only specialty heart, lung, and vascular hospital, and an Alliance Partner of the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. The annual Gala supports Deborah’s nearly 100-year mission of never balance billing a patient for care received at the hospital.
This year’s Gala, originally scheduled to be held on November 14th at the Hilton at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia, was rescheduled due to the pandemic, and moved to a virtual format.
Emceed by 6ABC News Anchor Rick Williams, and sponsored by numerous businesses, Gala attendees enjoyed an overview of the Hospital’s 2020 achievements and 2021 goals -- including plans for a new hospital expansion project – a silent auction, and a live three-course cooking demo by Food Network Celebrity Chef and former NFL football player, Eddie Jackson.
“This year our virtual Gala captured the same elements that our guests have come to enjoy over the years,” said Gala Chair Melissa McGrath. “It was a fun way to safely join together from our homes, while still supporting the important work of Deborah Hospital Foundation.”
For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.DeborahFoundation.org.