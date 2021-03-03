The Food Bank of South Jersey received a $25,500 donation Feb. 24 from Dunkin’ of greater Philadelphia to help fight hunger throughout the region. Pictured from left are Jessica Weissman, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager; Ken Moran, Dunkin’ Operations Manager; Tom Sheker, Dunkin’ Operations Director; Paresh Patel, Dunkin’ Franchisee; Chris Storz, Dunkin’ Operations Manager; Fred Wasiak, Food Bank of South Jersey President & CEO and Megan D. Shea, Food Bank of South Jersey Chairperson, Co-Founder & CEO of the Soulfull Project, PBC.