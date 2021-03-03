PENNSAUKEN >> The Food Bank of South Jersey received a $25,500 donation Feb. 24 from Dunkin’ of greater Philadelphia to help fight hunger throughout the region.
This donation comes from Dunkin’ of greater Philadelphia’s Roast Hunger program, which began on Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 9. For every large hot coffee purchased by DD Perks® members, Dunkin’s Philadelphia-area franchisees donated $1 to five regional food bank partners, including Food Bank of South Jersey.
This donation will directly support the food bank’s mission to provide safe and nutritional food to people in need throughout South Jersey. The Dunkin’ Community Cruiser was also on site, handing out free samples of hot coffee to volunteers and staff to celebrate the donation.