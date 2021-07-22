WESTAMPTON >> The Burlington County Commissioners are reminding seniors they may be eligible for vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers markets, including the County’s weekly market at the Burlington County Agricultural Center.
More than 6,000 vouchers are now available for up to 1,500 income-eligible seniors courtesy of the County’s longstanding Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher program. Applications are now being accepted for the program, which is administered by the Burlington County Office on Aging.
“For over a decade our County has worked with the United States Department of Agriculture and the New Jersey Department of Health and Women, Infants and Children program to make sure our most vulnerable seniors have access to nutritious fruits and vegetables grown locally at our area farms,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “No one, regardless of their age or circumstances, should have to go hungry or stress over food supplies. This program is a model of success in reaching those seniors in need. It helps them and our county’s farmers by creating a larger market for their farm-fresh goods.”
Each eligible senior can receive up to $30 in vouchers that can be redeemed at the Burlington County Agricultural Center’s weekly market or at most other farmers markets in the county. The Office on Aging will distribute the vouchers until Sept. 30 or supplies are exhausted. All vouchers must be used by Nov. 30.
Only Burlington County residents 60 and older are eligible. The program also has an income limit of $23,828 for a single and $32,227 for a married couple.
Residents who have previously received vouchers for 2021 are also not eligible for additional ones.
To apply, residents should go to the Burlington County Office on Aging webpage and complete the Seniors Farmers Market Vouchers application.
The completed form can be mailed to Burlington County Office on Aging, P.O. Box 600, Mount Holly, NJ 08060, Attention Bobbi Westmoreland or emailed to bwestmoreland@co.burlington.nj.us.
For more information or to request an application be sent to your address, call the Burlington County Office on Aging at 609-265-5069.