MOUNT LAUREL >> Can your experiences at a community college lead to a fulfilling career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)? At Rowan College at Burlington County, the answer is yes. And for alum and former instructor Jeff Anderson, that’s exactly what happened.
A first-generation college student, Anderson found himself without direction upon graduating from high school in 1988.
“The son of a UPS driver and homemaker, I grew up within eyeshot of the campus at Marne Highway and Hartford Road,” Anderson recalled. “I was working full time at a supermarket that fall and trying to figure out what options were out there for a young man who did poorly in high school. I then remembered that a representative from RCBC had visited Lenape High School my senior year and mentioned that SATs (which I had never taken) were not required for admission. I decided to give RCBC a try.”
What came next was an awakening. Jeff flourished, and his experiences at RCBC shaped his life for years to come.
“Coming from a background where my future was very uncertain, it was something about the atmosphere, the independence and the professors with doctorates telling me to call them by their first name that changed things for me,” Anderson said. “It was something very enlightening and having success in class was a confidence builder. You know, it releases chemicals in your brain; it’s a good feeling. I’ve never lost it. To me, it was coming into myself and realizing I could do something.”
Throughout his time at RCBC, Jeff formed many lasting relationships with his peers and professors. In fact, he maintained contact with former RCBC History professor Dr. Norman Blantz until his passing in 2015. Anderson, who went on to earn his BA and MA from Rutgers University, credits Blantz with inspiring him to study history.
And, his love of history is what ultimately prepared Anderson to secure a position as an FBI intelligence analyst in 2004. Since his start with the agency, he’s delved into international terrorism, human intelligence, healthcare fraud, crimes against children, public corruption, gangs, wire fraud and the list goes on. If it’s criminal, he works on it.
In his current role, he collects, analyzes and writes intelligence reports to support investigators. His work has gone before Congress, the President, the director of the FBI and more to help inform policymakers.
“On a strategic level, we help inform decision-makers; on a tactical level, we help inform agents or operators. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Coming from a history background, research and really diving deeply into things was always an interest of mine,” Anderson shared.
From 2011 to 2017, Anderson shared his passion and experience with RCBC students by teaching the course “Terrorism: Weapons of Mass Destruction.” He began each class by asking his students what they wanted to do in life and encouraged an atmosphere of open dialogue and critical thought. He also invited FBI colleagues from various departments to speak to his class about their roles within the agency. Most importantly, he encouraged his students to persist in the face of adversity.
“I must’ve applied to the bureau a half a dozen times before I got that job,” Anderson said. “I don’t have a stellar Ivy League background, but I worked hard, and I was persistent. You’re going to get rejection, but you can’t let that knock you down. Learn from your mistakes. Talk to people in the business.”
To this day, Jeff tells whoever will listen (and some who will not) the positive impact RCBC had on his life and how it gave him the opportunity to establish a strong and lasting foundation.
“There's no way I could have made a career at the FBI without RCBC.”