MAPLE SHADE >> On Tuesday, June 22, Habitat for Humanity of Burlington and Mercer Counties (Habitat BMC) and Benebone hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new, affordable home site in Ewing.
“Through our growing partnership with Benebone, we are not just providing a family with a home – we are providing them with valuable things like safety, stability and opportunity, while fostering long-term success and growth,” explained Habitat BMC CEO Lori Leonard. “We hope this new home can provide hope, safety and security to a family in need – a healthy environment and accepting community for them to plant roots and thrive for generations to come.”
Benebone’s CEO Peter Toolan said: “At Benebone, there’s more to our story than making great dog toys. Doing good is at the core of our company’s value system. We strive to do right by our customers, employees, business partners and the community. We’re a family business, and there is no more universal family need than that of a home. We’re thrilled to join Habitat for this important cause. And yes, we’re eager to build a doghouse, should the family be so inclined!”
The groundbreaking ceremony included brief remarks from Leonard, Benebone’s CEO Peter Toolan and Ewing Township’s Mayor Bert Steinmann, as well as light refreshments for invited guests. Additionally, Habitat BMC and Benebone partnered with a local dog rescue, 4 Paws Dog Rescue, to have adoptable dogs onsite at the event.
“4 Paws Dog Rescue of NJ is so excited to be partnering with these two amazing organizations. We are very passionate about helping the local community and are honored to team up with likeminded organizations,” said Christina Micarelli, co-founder of 4 paws Dog Rescue of NJ.
The new home in Ewing will feature 3 bedrooms and 1 ½ bathrooms, ample living space, spacious dining area and kitchen space featuring energy-efficient appliances and more. The home also boasts lovely outdoor space and is in a perfect location within the local Ewing community – close to local schools, shops, entertainment and amenities. The neighborhood where the future Habitat BMC/Benebone home is located is also very close to the longtime home of Peter and Jim Toolan, the father and son pair behind the Benebone company.
Founded in 2012, Benebone has enjoyed explosive growth making high quality dog chew toys in the USA. Benebone has previous ties to Habitat for Humanity through Jim, who has been an avid volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley (Habitat Lehigh Valley) in Allentown, PA for a number of years. The Toolan’s previously sponsored a home build for a family in Bethlehem, Pa.
For more than 30 years, Habitat BMC has been offering programs and services for people in need of affordable homeownership opportunities and current homeowners who seek to preserve, repair and improve their homes in Atlantic, Burlington, Mercer and parts of Middlesex counties. The growing partnership between Benebone and Habitat BMC demonstrates both of their steadfast commitment to the communities they serve and a shared vision of building a world where everyone has a decent place to live.
Habitat BMC is now taking applications for this new home in Ewing – if you are an individual or family interested in applying, visit www.hfhbmc.org/services/available-homes.