How a Smoking Habit Starts:
When Diana Matthews entered high school as a freshman in 1977, there was a designated student smoking area called the smoking lab—just an ordinary lavatory that had been assigned by the school as a smoking area for students. As a suggestible 14-year-old, Diana saw that the “cool kids” gathered there to smoke and decided to join them — and so began her 42-year cigarette habit.
“Looking back, I see that a designated smoking area definitely sent the wrong message to impressionable high school students,” Diana explained. “It seems so crazy now, but I guess it was just accepted back then.”
How She Quit the Habit and Took Control of her Health:
Diana was able to quit the habit last year after completing Virtua Health’s Smoking Cessation Education and Support class and considers herself a “former” smoker since June 2019. She credits a conversation she had with her pulmonologist about lung cancer screening for helping her make the life-changing decision to quit smoking.
Andrew Schriber, M.D., Virtua pulmonologist and Diana’s physician, explained that Diana met the guidelines for annual lung cancer screening, which involves undergoing a low dose CT scan of the lungs every year.
“Low-dose CT scan screening is so important because it can identify lung cancer at an early stage, which significantly increases survival rates,” he said. “Of course, I wish all of my patients who smoke would quit like Diana, but both heavy smokers and former-smokers benefit from this screening.”
National Cancer Institute research has shown that screening certain groups of current and former smokers with a low dose CT scan can detect tumors early and reduce lung cancer mortality by 20 percent. Low-dose CT imaging is a non-invasive technology. Unlike an x-ray, it provides a more detailed view of the lungs and improves the ability to detect disease at an earlier stage.
“I still get nervous before each annual scan, but I now feel that I am being proactive about my health and doing all I can to stay healthy.”
Quitting her 42-year smoking habit was something Diana knew she had to do to improve her health.
“Smoking was no longer enjoyable for me — it was just a long-time habit — but I was nervous about the process of quitting,” said Diana. “Virtua’s smoking cessation class was very informative and motivating — it gave me the nudge I needed to commit to quitting.”
Lyn Sheely, clinical navigator, leads Virtua’s smoking cessation classes. She says, “Everyone acknowledges that quitting smoking is hugely difficult, and yet most people attempt to do it on their own. Just as people call a plumber when they have a leak or a doctor when they have an injury, I encourage everyone to consult with an expert when attempting this monumental life change. Virtua offers the resources, strategies, and support to help people, even if their previous attempts to quit have not been successful.”
As a successful graduate of the Virtua Smoking Cessation program, Diana has helped others who are currently in the program and trying to quit during the pandemic. She has participated in Zoom calls and offered advice from her own journey on how to commit to quit.
“I want other smokers to know they can quit, too,” concluded Diana. “It is not easy, but if I can do it after 42 years of smoking, so can they.”