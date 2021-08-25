MOUNT LAUREL >> Imagine turning down a full-ride scholarship to a four-year college and instead opting to attend your local community college. That’s exactly what Rowan College at Burlington County alum Kristina Hernandez did.
Hernandez, a self-made entrepreneur who just earned recognition as the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized (P.O.W.E.R.)’s Outstanding Woman of the Month, initially chose RCBC over other colleges due to its close proximity to her home, but she soon realized there were so many more benefits.
“From the moment I walked in, I felt at ease,” Hernandez recalled. “Not only was the campus in my hometown, but it offered friendly teachers and staff, great vibes from the students and exceptional education. The minds of the teachers are brilliant, and they work hard to ensure their students have the best schooling that they could provide. Another reason why I chose RCBC was because it was a perfect starting point for me to get my feet wet and learn more about college expectations. It offered me the flexibility to focus on a full-time job while still attending school. It turned out that RCBC was the best choice for me, and I highly recommend it for other individuals looking to get a great education.”
Hernandez, of Mount Laurel, has spent 17 years in the marketing and consulting fields. She now owns KR1STNA Media, a consulting firm offering business strategy, media and sales. She also serves as the quality assurance lead in the digital delivery department at Harte Hanks, where she is responsible for project management, team management and email quality assurance for several major companies, including Bank of America, Sony and Cisco. Her passion for marketing keeps her going, and she finds it thrilling to land new clients.
“It was tough for a long time being a one-woman show,” Hernandez said. “Having to play the role of all the departments was the toughest part of it all until I had the means to develop a team that could support the goals and initiatives of the business. Not only was the journey tough physically and emotionally, but it takes a toll on your personal finances if you are funding the business yourself, which I was. I think the best feeling in the world, though, is finally landing the deal you’ve been wanting to land for so long. The process is tedious but so worth it.”
Hernandez’ biggest piece of advice for students who are aspiring entrepreneurs? Keep going and never give up.
“There are going to be times where everything feels overwhelming, and you feel the need to do everything all at once,” Hernandez said. “DON’T! Pace yourself out. Organize yourself constantly. Prioritize. Automate every repetitive task that you can. I’m extremely open to connecting with students looking for experience such as internships, mentoring, personal and career development and social media classes. My team and I are always looking for bright minds to join us, and we are more than happy to provide them with a safe and healthy starting point to learn and advance their career paths.”
Additionally, starting out with a strong foundation at a reputable college can’t hurt. Hernandez posits that RCBC prepared her for her current role in many ways.
“I often think back on some of my math, English and technology classes over at the Mount Laurel campus,” Hernandez said. “To my pleasant surprise, I was able to carry some of the skills I gained in college throughout my career which was wonderful for the development of my business.”
As an independent business owner, Hernandez schedules her own hours, makes time to travel both nationally and internationally and develops opportunities with other like-minded professionals.
“There are so many high points of my job! The wonderful professional connections I’ve made with others at events and through marketing partnerships has always been exhilarating,” Hernandez said. “I’m a very social individual, so the thrill of working with others as internal and external partners has always been what I love the most about my work. Strategic collaborations with other businesses are my favorite. I’ve met some really amazing people, and I’m blessed to have such success in this area.”