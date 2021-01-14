When husband and wife, Joseph and Katherine Argento, decided to sell their business in Lebanon County, Pa. and open up a shop in South Jersey, they never realized they would be opening during a global pandemic.
Mama’s Meatballs has proven that with family values, hard work, and delicious food, they can withstand anything–even the COVID-19 pandemic. Their storefront location in Pennsauken, New Jersey along with their mobile food truck allows guests to have an authentic restaurant experience, from the safety of their own homes. With National Pizza Day right around the corner on Feb. 9, Mama’s Meatballs is preparing their patrons for a day filled with delicious and delectable pies.
In June of 2020, Joe and Katherine reinvented and revamped Mama’s Meatballs, a food truck which eventually expanded to a storefront. Katherine has also become the new face of Mama’s, with her image being the new logo for the business. She is the new age Mama, one that owns multiple businesses, attends college full time, and a devoted wife and mother. The couple prides themselves on using the traditional and original Mama’s recipes, but have also added their own flare to the business. Since then, they have served thousands of customers through take out and delivery options. They have also catered various events with the help of their food truck. Whether it be a private event or a public invite for a quick bite, Joe ensures the best, freshest, and most quality food for his customers.
Mama’s Meatballs is so proud of their gourmet pizzas, wide range of meatballs, cheesesteaks, and chicken cutlets. They offer various options for New York, Sicilian, and Grandma style pizzas. Voted Best of Philly 2018, Mama’s Meatballs are hands down some of the best in the area. Mama’s offers traditional beef/veal/pork meatballs, but they also offer turkey, sweet or spicy sausage, and even a vegan option! One thing that sets Mama’s apart from other pizzerias in the area is their homemade bread. At the early hours of the morning, Joe bakes fresh and hot bread daily and uses it to house their famous meatball sandwiches, chicken cutlets, and ribeye cheesesteaks.
It’s no question that Mama’s Meatballs is a fan favorite in the Philadelphia and New Jersey area. Here’s what some customers had to say about their positive experience:
“Awesome, a stand out in an area full of mediocre pizza places. I’ve been in food service for 38 years and know quality products. Give them a shot, you won’t be disappointed.” -Charles, Google Review
“Recently found that they make pizza now and their own bread. Mother of god. Listen, do yourself a favor and try Mamas. We had a Brooklyn style tonight and it was life changing. The crust was amazing. Light, yet hearty. Topped with a perfect sauce and delicious real cheese. Can't wait to try the rest of the menu. Well done.” - Carla, Yelp Review
“Spectacular grandma!! Words can’t express how delicious this pizza is! Ingredients are fresh and delicious! And he bakes the rolls for the sandwiches! Has that crisp on the outside and pillowy interior! Lol, cheesesteaks are the best around! Must try, definitely at the top of my favorite pizza spots!” -Trung, Google Review
About Mama’s Meatballs
Mama’s Meatballs is a restaurant storefront and mobile food truck located in Pennsauken, New Jersey. Owners Joseph and Katherine Argento took over the business in June of 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. They revamped the store front’s aesthetics, but have kept the original and authentic recipes. With an enhanced business, Mama’s offers a plethora of traditional Italian eats. Mama’s is famous for their one of a kind meatballs, ranging from a traditional ball to even a vegan one. They offer a variety of Neo-New York style pizzas, proven to be a fan favorite.