WOODLAND TWP. >> New Jersey’s Pine Barrens aren’t barren at all! To the contrary, they’re filled with interesting native plants, some found nowhere else in the world.
New Jersey Conservation Foundation invites the public to learn about the plants of the Pine Barrens on two April walking tours of the Franklin Parker Preserve in Chatsworth, Burlington County, led by botanist Russell Juelg.
The two “field trips” will be held on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 18, starting at 9 a.m. All participants must wear face coverings and observe social distancing.
During each trip, Juelg will lead a leisurely three-hour morning walk along Franklin Parker Preserve trails, pointing out and describing plants along the way. Participants are invited to pack a lunch to eat afterward. For those interested in continuing, Juelg will lead a second walk in the afternoon, also for about three hours.
“Our focus will be the vegetation communities and the specific trees, shrubs, and other plants we encounter, but we'll also take notice of any and all other natural aspects of the land,” said Juelg, New Jersey Conservation Foundation’s senior land steward and Pine Barrens educator.
Hundreds of plant species are found in the Pine Barrens region, including iconic plants like Pine Barrens gentians, bog asphodels and swamp pinks, as well as wild orchids and carnivorous plants.
The field trips will take the place of Juelg’s popular Pine Barrens plant course, which he has given for over 10 years in cooperation with the Pinelands Preservation Alliance. Because the plant course traditionally has included indoor classroom work, it is not being held this year due to Covid-19 concerns.
To register for the field trips, go to the New Jersey Conservation Foundation website at https://www.njconservation.org/events/. The cost is $10 per participant.
The plant tour will sometimes veer off the beaten path, so participants should wear long pants and sturdy hiking shoes. They are also advised to bring a hat, binoculars, insect repellant and plenty of water.
The Franklin Parker Preserve is located in the heart of the Pine Barrens and, at 11,380 acres, is the largest of New Jersey Conservation’s preserves. To learn more about the preserve and see a trail map, go to www.njconservation.org/franklinparkerpreserve.htm.
About New Jersey Conservation Foundation
New Jersey Conservation Foundation is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve land and natural resources throughout New Jersey. Since 1960, the Foundation has protected more than 125,000 acres of open space, farmland and parks. For more information about New Jersey Conservation Foundation and its programs and preserves, visit www.njconservation.org.