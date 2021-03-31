MEDFORD >> Lenape High School hosted its first Wellness Day March 26.
The day was designed to provide a well-deserved break for students and staff by focusing on some fun, relaxation and self care. Therapy dogs, guest speakers, and various booths that provided activities and information about ways to improve physical and mental health were available around the Lenape campus for students to visit during physical education classes and other free periods.
Teachers volunteered their time and knowledge to run wellness events around the building. These events included a variety of choices such as doing yoga, making sensory bottles, taking a mindfulness walk, and learning positive affirmations.
Katelynn Hewitt, coordinator of the Virtua Pet Therapy Program, along with several pet handlers and their adorable dogs, visited with small groups of students and talked about the benefits of pet therapy.
Guest speaker Marjorie Brown, LCSW gave a presentation entitled "Mind, Body and Spirit - How to Reconnect with Yourself During COVID". This presentation was shared online for virtual students to enjoy from home as well.
Overall the day was a success and brought some much needed social and emotional connections to the students.