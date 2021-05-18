MEDFORD >> The Lenape High School U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program recently competed in the 2d Brigade, U.S. Army Cadet Command JROTC Academic Bowl.
This virtual completion pitted the academic knowledge of English, Math, and JROTC of the 114 U.S. Army JROTC programs found in the 2d Brigade, which encompass the nine states in the Northeast. The three-day competition included an individual Kahoot test, an Escape Room puzzle, and a heads-up quiz bowl style competition.
Lenape fielded two teams - an all-freshman team and advanced team.
The freshman team included Cadets, Emily Flores (team Commander), Maxwell Castner, Emily Maston, Nia DeVard, and Elias Al-Kfouf.
The Advanced team consisted of Cadets from the other grade levels and they were Anna Civitillo (11th grade - Team Commander), Greyson Stewart (12th grade), Caeden Conklin (12th grade), Ryan Brennen (11th grade), and Lukas Christ (10th grade) - Justin Gibson (12th grade) and Tyler Walters (11th grade) substituted in the finals. The Lenape JROTC is led by Ronald M. Tuczak Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired).
Through both team efforts, Lenape placed second out of the 114 U.S. Army JROTC High Schools in the region.