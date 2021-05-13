MEDFORD >> Lenape High School senior Jonathan Yao placed second in professional selling at DECA’s International Career Development Conference.
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in high school for future careers in business and marketing. Yao had placed first at the regional and state levels of competition.
Yao's event is professional selling, a part of the marketing cluster of competitive events hosted by DECA. Students are scored on a combination of written test and oral presentation. The International Career Development Conference consists of top state performers across the country and from Canada.