MEDFORD >> Lenape High School sophomore Spoorthy Reddy’s original poem “The Blue Bird “ has been selected as the third-place submission of the annual Walt Whitman Poetry Contest.
Walt Whitman’s poetry celebrated growth and transformation and this year’s entries were asked to reflect this theme.
Reddy was recognized at a ceremony near Walt Whitman's grave in Harleigh Cemetery where she read her poem along with other top entry winners on May 26. She also received a $50 monetary award for third place and her poem will be published in the association’s newsletter.
Here is her winning poem:
¨The Blue Bird¨ by Spoorthy Reddy
A blue bird
flew with the wind.
It sat on its perch
as it must have a thousand times before,
as it gazed up at leaves and berries and feathers.
Press Release
As it gazed up at the sapphire sky
and down at a sea of green and pink and yellow.
As it gazed down at a muddy road that expanded.
As it left a colorful feast for the eyes behind
and returned to the warm pastels
that thinned and faded as the clocks ticked.
As it’s eyes were covered with a dark murky fog.
As it looked up, once again, at a towering giant
from its place on the small black stones.
A blue bird
flew with the wind.
It sat on its perch
as it must have a thousand times before,
as it gazed up at gears and glass and metal.