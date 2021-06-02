reddy photo

Lenape High School sophomore Spoorthy Reddy's original poem "The Blue Bird " has been selected as the third-place submission of the annual Walt Whitman Poetry Contest.

MEDFORD >> Lenape High School sophomore Spoorthy Reddy’s original poem “The Blue Bird “ has been selected as the third-place submission of the annual Walt Whitman Poetry Contest.

Walt Whitman’s poetry celebrated growth and transformation and this year’s entries were asked to reflect this theme.

Reddy was recognized at a ceremony near Walt Whitman's grave in Harleigh Cemetery where she read her poem along with other top entry winners on May 26. She also received a $50 monetary award for third place and her poem will be published in the association’s newsletter.

Here is her winning poem:

¨The Blue Bird¨ by Spoorthy Reddy

A blue bird

flew with the wind.

It sat on its perch

as it must have a thousand times before,

as it gazed up at leaves and berries and feathers.

As it gazed up at the sapphire sky

and down at a sea of green and pink and yellow.

As it gazed down at a muddy road that expanded.

As it left a colorful feast for the eyes behind

and returned to the warm pastels

that thinned and faded as the clocks ticked.

As it’s eyes were covered with a dark murky fog.

As it looked up, once again, at a towering giant

from its place on the small black stones.

A blue bird

flew with the wind.

It sat on its perch

as it must have a thousand times before,

as it gazed up at gears and glass and metal.

