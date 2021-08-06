SHAMONG >> Nine Lenape Regional High School District (LRHSD) students, proudly participated in the intern contract signing event for TD Bank Project Search.
After a rigorous assessment process, these students were selected as full time interns at TD Bank University in Mount Laurel for the 2021-2022 school year. Lenape Regional High School District, in partnership with TD Bank, Division of Developmental Disabilities, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and Jewish Family Services, will support the students in their 10-month internship program, as their last year of high school.
The full time internships, not only teach students vocational skills, the interns learn soft skills, such as elevator etiquette, socialization in the work place, time management, problem solving and independence.
Project Search is an international, interagency transition program that prepares young adults with disabilities for success in long-term, competitive, integrated employment. TD Bank’s mission, to cultivate a service oriented, barrier free culture to attract individuals with diverse abilities, aligns with LRHSD’s mission to develop physically and emotionally healthy students who excel in an ever-changing world.
Students, along with their parents, had an opportunity to learn about the program and meet their teacher, Jamie McWilliams, and other staff who will be supporting them in their three, 11 week rotations.
The 2021-2022 school year will be the fifth year that TD Bank Project Search has welcomed interns. Beginning with three students and two departments, this year, there are now nine students who will work with over 20 departments. Over the last four years, LRHSD has had 17 students complete the program at TD Bank Project Search. Of those students, almost all have competitive paid employment, and four have been hired directly by TD Bank.
This is the first year that LRHSD will partner directly with Project Search. LRHSD Director of Special Services, Patricia Piserchia, is excited and eager to see all the students excel. LRHSD will also be accepting students from other school districts in the future. School officials, parents or students seeking more information on tuition and how to apply for the 2022-2023 school year, contact Patricia Piserchia at 609-268-2000, ext. 551900, or ppiserchia@lrhsd.org.