BOISE, Idaho >> LunchboxWax, the premier full-service, speed-waxing salon, announced the official opening of its first New Jersey location in Marlton.
The salon opened Feb. 1 and is located within the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center at 101 Route 73 South, Unit 167B.
The Marlton salon is owned and operated by local couple, Dale Westergard and Brittany Ishman, along with their daughter Devon Kilgariff. The new salon closely follows local county guidelines and COVID-19 protocols, keeping guests and waxologists safe during the opening festivities. As an added bonus, the location will offer a standard waxing special allowing first-time guests to buy one waxing treatment and get one free.
“The proven business model of LunchboxWax is what drew us to the brand and we are excited to show the Marlton community all that the waxing salon has to offer,” said Dale, who plans to open two more LunchboxWax locations with Brittany and Devon throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. “We’re looking forward to bringing the cutting-edge speed waxing techniques to the community and creating opportunities for waxologists to grow alongside LunchboxWax. The chic, modern and unique culture of LunchboxWax will no doubt create a memorable experience for the guests that frequent our salon.”
The LunchboxWax salon offers a full range of hair removal services from top to toes, bottoms to brows and cheeks to chest. Using its proprietary three-step speed-waxing process, LunchboxWax has a “soft wax” technique that is more effective and less painful than traditional waxing.
“Dale, Brittany and Devon are the perfect franchise partners to introduce LunchboxWax to New Jersey,” said Christo Demetriades, COO of LunchboxWax. “Their experience operating various businesses has made it evident to our team that they will thrive as LunchboxWax owners. We could not be more excited to see them continue to expand with our brand and bring new salons to markets throughout the Northeast.”
The brand’s low-cost investment along with support from an executive team with extensive salon and franchise experience is designed to attract individuals who are passionate about providing exceptional customer service and being involved in the local community, have a strong business acumen.
For more information on LunchboxWax services, visit www.lunchboxwax.com.