Medford Odd Fellows Lodge 100 member Geirr Stende, left, presents a $1,000 check to Ian Ruegg of the Medford Lakes Lions Club on March 4. The donation is for the Medford Lakes Lions Club Food Bank, which provides canned goods, household needs and personal care items to needy families in Medford Lakes, Medford, Shamong, Tabernacle and Vincentown.
GIVING BACK
Medford Odd Fellows donates $1,000 to local food bank
