Medford Memorial Middle School principal Shawn Ryan, right, accepts a plaque donation from Medford resident Paul Chenier.
The donation came in the form of three handcrafted wood inlaid flag plaques, saluting all the branches of the United States Armed Forces. Chenier customizes each plaque for the organization he is donating it to.
Chenier donated a plaque to the Memorial Middle School Central Office, as well as the Medford Township Public Schools Transportation Center. "This is a way I can give back to the school district, which has done a great deal for the Medford community," said Chenier.
Chenier has been making the plaques and donating them to the local organizations for the past two years. The central office plaque can be seen entering the building through the front double doors as it is prominently hung on the wall across from the doors.
Chenier was recognized by the Medford Township Board of Education at its April 12 public meeting for his gracious donations to the district.