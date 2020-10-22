MOUNT HOLLY >> Pam Carpino knows how isolating a cancer diagnosis can be. She received the life-altering news a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, making it difficult to connect with support groups and other resources. And although Carpino’s cancer journey is not yet complete, she is eager to help other women in the region.
“I want to be a resource for women in the military who are diagnosed with cancer,” said 38-year-old Carpino, who served as an Airman in the United States Air Force (USAF) for six years.
Carpino’s cancer journey started when she felt a lump in her breast in December 2019. Her physician referred her to Virtua Health in Mount Holly, where test results revealed triple negative breast cancer. With the guidance of her Virtua oncology nurse navigator, Carpino received a care plan for chemotherapy followed by surgery.
“Triple negative breast cancer is a type of cancer that is not fueled by estrogen or progesterone hormones, or by the HER2 protein, so it does not respond to hormonal therapies,” explained Michelle Shen, MD, Pam’s breast surgeon at Virtua.
“Chemotherapy is the only treatment for triple negative breast cancer, which – while aggressive – is also very responsive to intervention.”
Carpino began her chemotherapy in the early part of 2020.
“I had 14 rounds of chemotherapy,” Carpino said. “But after the second round, the lump in my breast had disappeared.”
“Pam experienced a pathologic complete response after her chemo, which means there was no tumor left in her breast,” added Dr. Shen. “Because of this, her prognosis is very promising and optimistic.”
Carpino’s subsequent double mastectomy surgery also provided reason for hope: Dr. Shen found no evidence of cancer at the microscopic level. Tissue expanders were placed in each breast so that breast reconstruction could be completed after she healed.
Next Steps
Triple negative breast cancer is most common in women with the BRCA1 gene mutation, which Carpino’s genetic tests revealed. Dr. Shen said that about 70 percent of breast cancer diagnosed in women with the BRCA1 mutation is triple negative.
This puts Carpino at a higher risk for ovarian cancer, so she intends to have a partial hysterectomy in the near future. She will also encourage her five-year-old daughter, Lucy, to be tested for BRCA1 when she is older.
“It’s all worth it if it helps my daughter stay healthy,” she said.
Making Connections
Although she is no longer a member of the Air Force, Carpino lives on Joint Base Maguire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, N.J., with her daughter and husband, Thomas – a 19-year member of the USAF security forces.
Carpino has asked her military advisor to share her contact information with any women who might learn something from her cancer experience.
“I hope to help others facing a breast cancer diagnosis. The knowledge I gained could positively affect the lives of women who are on their own cancer journeys.”
Dr. Shen believes Pam would provide excellent support to others.
“To connect with another person who has gone through cancer treatment and done well gives others a sense of hope — a feeling that they can do it, too.”
“It’s been quite a year,” said Carpino. “It was a humbling experience. The pandemic and my diagnosis put everything in perspective. I am thankful for the increased family time and do not take anything for granted anymore.”