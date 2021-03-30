BROWNS MILLS >> Deborah Specialty Physicians has announced the appointment of Navinder Jassil, MD, of Mount Laurel, as Director of Endocrinology and Diabetes Services, focusing on diabetes management and endocrinology care.
A graduate of the New York Institute of Technology, Dr. Jassil received her medical degree from the Medical University of Americas, St. Kitts & Nevis. She completed an internal medicine residency at Cooper University Health Care and obtained specialty training in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Board certified in Endocrinology, Obesity Medicine, and Internal Medicine, Dr. Jassil has extensively presented on thyroid health and diabetes, and has published in Endocrine Practice and The North American Journal of the Medical Society. Her specialty interests include diabetes, osteoporosis, obesity and thyroid disease.
Dr. Jassil is a member of the Endocrine Society, the American Thyroid Association, the Tristate Obesity Society and on the Board of the NJ Association of Endocrinologists.
“We are delighted to have Dr. Jassil join Deborah Specialty Physicians,” said Lynn B. McGrath, MD, Executive Director, Medical Affairs, Deborah Specialty Physicians. “Her diverse interests will blend well with Deborah’s robust clinical practice and research interests.”
Married with two children, Dr. Jassil enjoys spending time outdoors with her family.
The Deborah Specialty Physicians diabetes and endocrinology offices are located on the campus of Deborah Heart and Lung Center at 212 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, 609-621-2075 and 3221 Route 38 West, Mount Laurel, 609-836-6600, or visit www.DeborahSpecialists.com for more information.