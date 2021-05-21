MEDFORD >> Capehart Scatchard in celebration of Pride Month in June, the Diversity and Inclusion Committee at the firm, in conjunction with the Burlington Country Bar Association and Medford Pride on Main, helped install a pride garden at the Medford Arts Center here.
On May 15, volunteers from the firm, along with family members, cleaned up the yard around the center, planted flowers in rainbow-colored planters, and assisted with the hanging of pride flags.
Medford Pride on Main is a local non-profit whose mission is to create awareness, education and support in the LGBTQ community.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of more than 80 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton, Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.