Mount Laurel law firm participates in fund-raiser
MOUNT LAUREL >> Attorneys and staff at Capehart Scatchard will be making Mother’s Day happier this year for local mothers living in shelters, hospitals, and nursing homes.
Over the past few weeks, the law firm collected health and beauty products and monetary donations to benefit the Lauren Rose Albert Foundation’s Mothers Matter Campaign. The foundation is a non-profit organization that creates and delivers several thousand Mother’s Day gift bags each year to disadvantaged mothers.
On April 24, volunteers from Capehart Scatchard rolled up their sleeves and assembled gift bags using the personal care products donated and items purchased with the monetary donations collected. The Mothers Matter gift bags are distributed to provide hope, encouragement, and quality of life necessities to women facing difficult challenges.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of more than 80 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton, Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.