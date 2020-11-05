Sweet Pea is ready to grace TV screens across the U.S. From being rescued by NJ Aid for Animals from the Camden City garbage dump to national acclaim, Sweet Pea’s story will be shared with viewers on Saturday, Nov. 7 on "To the Rescue", a new docuseries that captures the hope and redemption of rescue dogs. The segment will air in more than 200 TV markets nationwide.
Founded by veteran TV producer-personality Tommy Habeeb, "To the Rescue" shares the harrowing and heartwarming stories that are geared to bring audiences together through their love of animals.
As a former “bait dog,” Sweet Pea was a helpless victim abused by dog fighters to train fighting dogs to maim or kill their opponents – making her highly disposable in the dog fighting operation. When she became too badly injured to be useful, they abandoned her at a Camden City garbage dump, where she was found by Kathy McGuire, President and Founder of NJ Aid for Animals.
“With her flesh exposed like a burn victim, Sweet Pea was in unimaginable pain,” said McGuire.
Despite her brutal past, Sweet Pea busted breed stereotypes by maintaining a friendly and playful disposition that has surprised local police, animal welfare professionals, the community and even local leaders. In 2018, her “sweet” personality earned her the title of the “Official Face of Dogfighting Awareness for New Jersey.” Soon after, she was featured on public billboard campaigns to bring attention to the persistent crime and brutality of dogfighting. As a result of Sweet Pea’s positive image and inspiring awareness campaign, the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) named her “Dog of the Year” at the 2019 Annual Humane Awards Luncheon in New York City. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ASPCA® will not be selecting a 2020 “Dog of the Year” and Sweet Pea will carry the title until the next eligible award season.
“Sweet Pea has been a beacon of hope for many dogfighting victims and has shown the positivity that comes from such a tragic experience. She has inspired us all to be better advocates for animal welfare,” said McGuire in her 2019 acceptance speech. Since rescuing Sweet Pea, McGuire has been overseeing the Sweet Pea Fund, which raises funds for dogfighting victims and other abused and abandoned animals.
To watch Sweet Pea’s segment in the Philadelphia market, tune in to WPHL 17 at 6 a.m., or set your DVR. For more information about NJ Aid for Animals and Sweet Pea, go to https://njafa.org/ visit her on Facebook at The Sweet Pea Fund.
About NJ Aid for Animals
NJ Aid for Animals, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit founded in 2005. Its mission is to enrich the life of every animal it touches; to fulfill the needs of distressed communities for wellness, humane education and access to low-cost spay/neuter of domestic animals; and to expand awareness and report animal neglect and abuse. For more information about NJ Aid for Animals, visit http://www.njafa.org or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NJAFA