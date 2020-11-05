NEWARK >> This autumn, the Atlantic City Bus Station and the nearby Atlantic City Rail Station will each become a showcase for the works of local artists through the TRANSITional Art Project, a partnership between NJ TRANSIT and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.
“After a successful launch last year in Newark, NJ TRANSIT is pleased to bring the TRANSITional Art Project to customers in Atlantic City,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin Corbett.
“Our goal is to connect NJ TRANSIT customers and the surrounding Atlantic City community by bringing new, exciting, and inspiring experiences to the spaces our customers pass through every day. We’re also pleased to provide New Jersey artists with exhibition opportunities and a supportive environment in which to showcase their art, particularly as customers return to the system.”
“The State Arts Council is proud to partner with NJ TRANSIT on the TRANSITional Arts Project," said Danielle Bursk, Director of Artist Services at the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. "With two locations and a distinctive, local base of artists featured, the Atlantic City exhibition gives us the opportunity to really showcase the city's burgeoning art scene. Providing New Jersey artists with support - financially, through exhibition opportunities, and by connecting them with new ways to present their work to the public - remains a core focus of the Council's programs and services to artists. The Council works to provide opportunities for the public to engage with the arts in their daily lives, and we can't think of a better way to do that than by helping to put art in transit spaces for commuters, residents, and tourists alike. We are thrilled with how this project came together. Once again, New Jersey's artistic talent shines."
The exhibition, “Moments of Our City,” will be on display until mid-December at both facilities. The pieces include banners, wall-mounted vinyl art and sculpture by a total of 10 artists: Gwen Seemel, Charles Barbin, Susan Daily, Mike Bell, Matt Crown, Marie Natale, Kelley Pravad, Dorrie Papademetriou, John Baker and Raymond Tyler. Each of the artists received a $1,000 stipend from the State Arts Council to develop and install their projects.
The TRANSITional Art Project debuted last year at Newark Penn Station with the goals of enlivening the experience for customers at a major NJ TRANSIT hub, to connect customers with the Newark community and to provide support and exhibition opportunities for New Jersey artists.