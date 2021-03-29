The faces of 41 extraordinary frontline heroes now surround Citizens Bank Park and will soon be celebrated by the Phillies and their fans, along with Toyota, on Opening Day this week.
The frontline heroes were selected from nearly 500 nominations submitted in early February by fans, who all shared heartwarming and personal video testimonies of local essential workers who stepped up to the plate to help the city and the community during the pandemic.
After taking part in a recent Phillies photo shoot, the honorees are now being spotlighted on official “Frontline Hero” street banners that flank the ballpark. The banners, typically reserved for Phillies players, were installed last week.
In addition, the Phillies and the local Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, who is a sponsor of this program, will honor the selected frontline heroes as part of Opening Day ceremonies on Thursday, April 1, at Citizens Bank Park. Each will take the field for a heartfelt tribute, which will be broadcast live on NBC10 as part of their “Welcome Home Phillies” pregame show. Two lucky frontline heroes will also dance with the Phillie Phanatic in the fifth inning and all honorees will attend the game with a guest.
Throughout the season, these essential workers will also get the chance to tell their story in a “Frontline Hero Video Series” that will air during Phillies games and on the team’s YouTube channel.
“We were overwhelmed by our fans’ passionate stories of so many brave individuals who have been on the front lines since the onset of the pandemic,” said Michael Harris, Phillies Vice President, Marketing and New Media. “As we celebrate the excitement of our home opener, we tip our caps to all these remarkable men and women who represent the countless essential workers who continually go above and beyond every day.”
To see the banners of the frontline heroes, please visit http://www.phillies.com/frontlineheroes.
Frontline Heroes Selected to be Honored by the Phillies & Toyot;
Abby Anderson, Community Leader, New Castle, Del.; Angela Babcock, Director of Nursing, Springfield, Pa.; Misty Becker, Regional Rail Conductor, Philadelphia, Pa.; Sadia Benzaquen, Physician, Penn Valley, Pa.; Shereé Bonnenberg, Nurse, Williamstown, N.J.; Vicky Borgia, Family Physician, Philadelphia, Pa.; Jason Briggs, School Principal, Yardville, N.J.; Paola Bukovcan, Dentist, Elkins Park, Pa.; Joon Choi, Pizza Shop Owner, Lower Gwynedd Township, Pa.; Alilya Deininger, Nurse & ICU Manager, Sicklerville, N.J.; Mary Ellen Derstine, Housekeeping Aide, Palm, Pa.; Rachel Feiner-Gellis, Physician Assistant, Marlboro, N.J. Jason Goldstein, Funeral Director, Linwood, N.J.; Barry Gould, Supply Chain Director, Langhorne, Pa.; Jay Green, Steak & Hoagie Joint Owner, Langhorne, Pa.; Marc Haro, School Nurse, Glassboro, N.J.; Julia Hennessey, Nurse, Levittown, Pa.; David Jones, Kitchen Aide, Philadelphia, Pa.; Dave Kovalsky, Physician, Philadelphia, Pa.; Katie McCormick, Nurse, Howell, N.J.; Karen Metro, School Nurse, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.; Keith Mitchell, Grocery Store Cashier, Marlton, N.J.; Arden Moore, Special Education Teacher, Pottstown, Pa.; Janice Moore, Nurse, Horsham, Pa.; Teri Pacheco, Respiratory Therapist, Mount Laurel, N.J.; Mairead Pfeil, Nurse, Willow Grove, Pa.; Rob Pryor, Firefighter, Wilmington, Del.; Joseph Rowland, Food Services Director, Egg Harbor City, N.J.; Sam Santiago, Outreach Worker, Philadelphia, Pa.; Cassie Savoy, Nurse, Philadelphia, Pa.; Thomas Scirrotto, Delivery Driver, Lindenwold, N.J.; Shannon Sell, Police Officer and Nurse, Souderton, Pa.; Greg Solly, Mail Carrier, Haddon Heights, N.J.; Jennell Thomas, Track Welder, Wilmington, Del.; Paul Varzaly, Warehouse Associate, Philadelphia, Pa.; Dominic Vesper, Vaccination Site Team Leader, Sewell, N.J.; Drew Walls, Physical Therapist Assistant, Philadelphia, Pa.; Kerri Wenerick, Nurse, Enola, Pa.; Jean White, Cat Scan Technologist, King of Prussia, Pa; Chen Yang, Optometrist, Marlton, N.J.
About Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association
The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association (TDA) is comprised of 25 Toyota Dealers in the Greater Philadelphia market dedicated to providing customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Northwestern Delaware and Southern New Jersey communities with Toyota vehicle sales and service.
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through Toyota and Lexus brands plus 1,800 dealerships. Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including a joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.