MOUNT LAUREL >> Did you miss out on the opportunity to get free dental care for your child in February? Don’t sweat it. In the spirit of giving, Rowan College at Burlington County has announced an extension of its popular Give Kids a Smile program.
Through the end of the spring semester, children ages 13 and under can receive free dental care at the RCBC Dental Hygiene Clinic, including screenings, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants to protect permanent teeth.
“Rowan College at Burlington County’s Dental Hygiene Clinic continued to provide critical health services throughout the pandemic and we’re proud to be able to offer more children in need access to dental care,” RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. “I’d like to congratulate Dental Hygiene Director Gail Vasilenko, all the faculty and students for keeping this important priority for our community.”
Assemblywoman Carol Murphy and Burlington County Commissioner and RCBC alum Linda Hynes recently visited RCBC’s Dental Hygiene Clinic and saw firsthand the safety precautions in place that have allowed the clinic to stay open throughout the pandemic. These include, but are not limited to, touchless temperature checks, mask requirements, frequent disinfecting with medical-grade cleaners and more.
“Seeing the impact these free services have on our community is incredible,” Assemblywoman Murphy said. “We’re thankful that RCBC has chosen to continue to give back during this great time of need. If your child is in need of dental services, RCBC’s Dental Hygiene Clinic is a great, safe place to do it.”
Give Kids a Smile aims to draw attention to the number one childhood disease: tooth decay. To schedule an appointment for your child, contact RCBC’s Dental Hygiene Clinic at 856-291-4215.
“Give Kids a Smile is a wonderful free service offered to children in our community. For some parents, it makes the difference between ensuring their child gets the dental care they need versus having to put it off due to lack of financial means or insurance,” Commissioner Hynes said. “It’s heartening to see such a valuable resource expanded during a time of great community need.”
For more information, visit rcbc.edu/dental.