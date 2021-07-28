MOUNT LAUREL >> Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) boosts strategic initiatives with $1 million from the state’s new competitive grant program aimed at increasing college completion, addressing barriers to student success and developing sustainable reforms.
“These are important goals that will improve Rowan College at Burlington County’s ability to serve a broad range of students including those who are in high school, working adults who lack a credential, those in underrepresented communities and those seeking opportunities to conduct scholarly research,” Cioce said.
The state awarded $28.5 million to 35 institutions through its Opportunity Meets Innovation Grant funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s COVID relief funding. No other community college in New Jersey received more than RCBC.
RCBC will focus on three areas that advance the college’s strategic plan and align with priorities in the State Plan for Higher Education:
• Improving on-ramps to college through increased opportunities for students to earn college credit based on prior experience, or while simultaneously enrolled in high school.
• Fostering safe and inclusive learning environments through enhanced classroom experience, and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
• Cultivating research innovation and talent through expanded opportunities for students to conduct undergraduate research or learn through real-life, hands-on experiences.
“These dollars will help Rowan College at Burlington County provide more opportunity for students to access high-quality education,” RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. “We appreciate that Governor Murphy and Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges validated the work we’re doing and we look forward to fulfilling the state’s higher education goals of developing sustainable system-wide reforms.”