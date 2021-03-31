MOUNT LAUREL >> Although Myles Lawhown has only worked at Rowan College at Burlington County for about two years, he’s already made quite an impact as Manager of Student Accounts. And, when considering the level of care and attention he devotes to each student and project, the title of manager seems an insufficient descriptor.
Lawhorn spends his days managing student accounts receivables, collaborating with other departments to improve technical and system processes and fielding difficult conversations with students regarding billing and collecting money. His ability to recognize the unique circumstances each student brings to the table is what sets him apart. That’s why it’s no surprise that he’s most recently earned designation as RCBC’s Employee of the Year.
“Rowan College at Burlington County includes Student Accounts in the Enrollment Management and Student Success Division, which reflects our priority of treating students with dignity and respect rather than a transaction," RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. "Myles exemplifies this ideal with the ability to help students understand the process and put them at ease even when he cannot provide the answer they want to hear. In a very difficult year, Myles really upheld the Baron Promise we make to students.”
Lawhorn subscribes to the belief that we can learn something from everyone we encounter. He commented that seeing students transition from challenging circumstances to academic and personal achievement is the most rewarding part of his job.
“The impressive thing about Myles is that he treats each student as an individual and is always willing to go above and beyond to help the student fulfill their dream of not only going to college but helping them figure out how to pay for it as well,” Director of Student Life and Community Standards John Costa shared. “As part of the EMSS division, Myles is also a great team player. He's always willing to pitch in and help when any other department needs assistance.”
When asked how he felt about earning this recognition, Lawhorn unselfishly attributed much of his success to others, recognizing that working in tandem with various college departments has helped him to achieve so much throughout his career.
“It's an honor to be recognized as employee of the year,” Lawhorn said. “However, the work I engage in each day isn't done in a vacuum; rather, it is done in effective and meaningful work with my colleagues. I constantly collaborate with other college staff, faculty, departments and divisions. I can't do what I do without the help of others. So, thank you to all of my RCBC colleagues! Thank you for working with me to accomplish goals, complete tasks, brainstorm and implement initiatives. You're all amazing!”
When he’s not busy helping students, Lawhorn enjoys spending time with his family, joining church initiatives to help marginalized communities and listening to music.