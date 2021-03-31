Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.