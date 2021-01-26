MOUNT LAUREL >> Throughout February and beyond, Rowan College at Burlington County honors black artists, leaders and community members. And, in recognition of Black History Month, the college's African American Cultural Committee offers a lineup of events, including film, history, fashion, music, food and open and thoughtful dialogue with the community.
The lineup is as follows:
• Feb. 5 - “Just Mercy” Movie Screening - All Day - BaronOne Portal, Virtual - “Just Mercy” takes place in 1989 and follows the story of a recent Harvard graduate who heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or not afforded proper representation. It stars Michael B. Jordan and was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. This screening is for RCBC students and staff with a valid RCBC email account.
• Feb. 6 - American Red Cross Blood Drive for Sickle Cell Awareness - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Al-Nasr Mosque, Willingboro - Donate blood. Save lives. Register at redcrossblood.org.
• Feb. 8 - Legislative Update with Senator Troy Singleton - 6 - 7 p.m. - RCBC Facebook Live, Virtual - Join us for this conversation with Senator Troy Singleton regarding legislative updates on diversity impacting bills in NJ.
• Feb. 11 - History of Fashion/Atlantic City Fashion Week - 6 - 7:30 p.m. - Webex, Virtual - RCBC Fashion Design instructor Lisa Steinberg will lead a presentation on the history of fashion and inclusion of black models. Representatives of Atlantic City Fashion Week will showcase their industry and highlight current fashion.
• Feb. 18 - Virtual Gospel Fest - 6 - 7 p.m. - Facebook Event, Virtual - Join us for an evening of fellowship and inspiration with performances from local gospel performers from faith-based congregations.
• Feb. 24 - Healing our Communities - Mental Health in the Black Community - 6 - 7 p.m. - Facebook Town Hall/Facebook Live, Virtual - Join us for the third in a series of Healing Our Communities Facebook Town Halls, as we examine today's concerns in mental health and wellness.
• Feb. 25 - Soulful Cooking Demonstration - 6 - 7 p.m. - Facebook Live, Virtual - Join us for a cooking demonstration of soulful favorites with top chefs in our RCBC Culinary Center in Mount Holly. Recipes and ingredients will be featured on the events page at rcbc.edu/aacc.
“We recognize the significance of what this past year has taught us, and we continue to work toward finding common ground through difficult conversations, building up marginalized communities, advocating for equality and ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard,” said RCBC Education Instructor Corvena Francis-Denton, who chairs the African American Cultural Committee. “We still have work to do, and that’s why we’re here -- to continue to push forward and open doors.”
All events (aside from the film screening on Feb. 5) are open to the public.
To join our efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion, visit rcbc.edu/diversity.