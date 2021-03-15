MOUNT LAUREL >> Robin A. Walton, the latest to join Rowan College at Burlington County’s Board of Trustees, comes equipped with almost two decades of experience in government and community relations within the higher education, healthcare and library services realms. Throughout her extensive career, Walton has worked and liaisoned with elected officials, legislative staff, government agencies and professional organizations.
As Vice President for Community and Government Affairs at Thomas Edison State University, she manages the university’s relationships with federal, state and local governments, regulatory agencies, key policymakers and community stakeholders. She’s a successful advocate for TESU and its working, adult student population. She’s also forged coalitions focusing on federal legislative and regulatory proposals. A staunch advocate for women in the workplace, Walton spearheaded the creation of the Women’s Professional Network (WPN), a professional development board at TESU -- which has assisted over 100 women in the organization.
Walton, of Burlington Township, earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Rutgers University and her master’s degree in management from Thomas Edison State University. Among her many recognitions, she’s earned the Salute to the Policy Makers Award by the Executive Women of New Jersey, NJBIZ’s Top 40 under 40 in NJ, the Maria Barnaby Greenwald Empowerment Award, the Princeton YWCA Tribute to Women Awards, NJBIZ’s Best 50 Women in Business and the Marvin J. “Swede” Johnson National Achievement Award.
“I look forward to supporting the mission of Rowan College at Burlington County and to working with President Cioce and the board to help advance policies and priorities that support the needs of RCBC students who are working to improve their lives and communities,” Walton shared.
Walton was appointed to the board by Gov. Phil Murphy and is the third new member of the board in 2021. Dr. Anthony C. Wright and Ray Marini joined the board in January.
“When facing unique challenges, it’s very helpful to have a full complement of trustees who represent many perspectives and bring different skills that will help Rowan College at Burlington County provide the highest quality affordable education,” Board Chair George Nyikita said. “We welcome Trustee Walton and look forward to working with her in ways that will benefit students in Burlington County.”
Walton also serves on the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey and on the Board of Trustees for Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital – Hamilton.
