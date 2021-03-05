MOUNT LAUREL >> Of all the trends we could’ve predicted five years ago, vaccination selfies during a once-in-a-century global pandemic were probably not among them. And yet, here we are. Over the past few months, we’ve been inundated with photo and video footage of celebrities, politicians and our friends and family, as they document this historic occasion.
Although the initial vaccine rollout has felt slow, vaccinations have increased considerably since early 2021, partly due to President Biden’s ambitious goal to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his administration. According to federal data, since vaccine distribution began on December 14, more than 80 million doses have been administered, reaching 15.9% of the total U.S. population.
Over 18,000 of those have been distributed at Rowan University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine (SOM). Since late December, in partnership with Rowan College at Burlington County Nursing students and faculty, Rowan SOM has implemented a well-oiled machine, offering the Moderna vaccine to those eligible. The streamlined process involves checking in with a greeter when you initially arrive, getting your temperature checked and scheduling your second appointment all before receiving the vaccine.
On Wednesday, March 10, at 1 p.m., RCBC Nursing students will join Dr. Joshua Coren, of Rowan University’s SOM, and RCBC Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Karen Montalto to share their experiences on RCBC’s latest Facebook Town Hall about vaccination efforts. Tune in to hear from students Lee Cohen and Lauren Wolicki about the vaccination process and how it feels to be part of such an important effort.
Dr. Coren, who wears multiple hats at Rowan University as the Interim Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs; the Chair and Professor of the Department of Family Medicine; and the Director of Continuing Medical Education, emphasized the benefits of Nursing students working in a collaborative environment and interacting with the public while increasing their skillsets at the vaccination site.
“We’re seeing Nursing students, medical students and faculty from both schools working side-by-side,” Dr. Coren said. “This is exactly what you hope to see. These teams working together to accomplish one goal, and that’s to get shots in arms.”
Lee Cohen, who’s taught middle school biology in Mount Laurel for the past 26 years, has volunteered at Rowan SOM since January. She feels a renewed sense of purpose in this new calling.
“It’s almost indescribable,” Cohen said. “It’s a feeling that I’m part of history and making people safe. It’s just a really good feeling.”
Lauren Wolicki, who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and comes from a long line of nurses, commented that volunteering to administer vaccines has reaffirmed her decision to switch career paths. She’s currently a 3+1 Nursing student at RCBC.
“Being able to step in as a student and take some of the burden off of healthcare workers who are so taxed right now was a big factor for me,” Wolicki shared. “I will remember forever that I was a part of this -- albeit a small part -- but a part of the solution.”
Although it’s difficult to see an end in sight after months of stress, isolation and economic instability, the vaccine signals that an end is near. And, that’s something we can all look forward to.
To learn more about Rowan’s vaccination center, visit rowanmedicine.com/vaccine. To learn more about RCBC’s 3+1 Nursing program, visit rcbc.edu/3plus1/nursing.