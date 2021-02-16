Burlington County Library System Foundation (BCLSF) will celebrate Read Across America Week on Saturday, March 6, with a virtual children’s program featuring local author Danielle Lacy. The performance is designed for children ages 3 to 10.
Lacy, of Tabernacle, will be the guest celebrity courtesy of the Foundation, which is presenting the virtual event for a modest fundraising fee – which includes a copy of one of Lacy’s children’s books.
Two other local celebrities are on the program. Children will be treated to a motivational presentation by “Stand Tall” Steve Bollar, who will also moderate the program AND a fun-filled performance by popular clown NayZee KaBoom (real name: Renee Tralies).
“We’re talking 70 minutes of delightful entertainment,” said Pat Lindsay-Harvey, President of the Foundation. “And folks can appreciate that all the fundraising proceeds go toward the foundation.” The foundation is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit which funds library improvements and programs, including those specifically for children.
“As to Danielle, she is a rising star in the literary world, and we are very excited to bring her center stage by way of the Internet,” Lindsay-Harvey added. “Youngsters will delight in her story hour and the personal Q&A that follows.”
The online program will begin at 10 a.m. The donation per family is $15. To register, attendees should log on at
http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Lacy
Upon purchasing a ticket, they will receive a follow-up email with instructions for joining the virtual event and receive a receipt for a book.
“The number one objective is fun,” said Lacy. “This is not just a sit and listen event. I look forward to chatting with the children, answering their questions, and springing a surprise or two.
“At a time when families are hunkered down at home, I think we can all use a bit of off-the-wall entertainment,” she added.
The books will be available for pick-up at the main branch of the library on Woodlane Road in Westampton on Friday, March 5.
Three books will be available, including:
• Goodnight Monsters. As evening falls, the sleepy child tries to keep a positive outlook. There really are NO monsters! As bedtime nears, her frazzled mother attempts to stay calm. Surely tonight will be different?
In rhyming text and colorful illustrations, readers follow the young girl and her family throughout their nightly routines. But everywhere the girl turns, a new ‘monster” seems to take shape. Exasperated, Mom has tried everything and just wants to relax.
• The Stinky Diaper. Instead of throwing “his little brother's stinky diaper in the trash, a boy sees a box that is labeled "To France", drops the diaper in, and then the fun begins! This obnoxious diaper makes its way around the world and home again in this delightfully silly book.”
• There Once Was A King. “Learning to read can be a challenge, but it should always be fun and magical! Share a giggle with a very extraordinary king who is the proud owner of a flying pig in a magic wig. One silly scene leads to another.”
For more information, contact Ralph Shrom at 609-694-6299.