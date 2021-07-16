MOORESTOWN >> It may be the middle of summer, but Burlington County residents don’t need to wait until after their Thanksgiving feasts to begin shopping for the holidays.
And they don’t need to travel outside the county or search online either.
There are plenty of outstanding gifts and delicious delicacies for all seasons at the weekly farmers market at the Burlington County Agricultural Center on Centerton Road in Moorestown, and Saturday’s July 17 market will be especially festive since it will host the County’s first-ever Winter Holidays in July celebration.
The event will feature special holiday artisans selling holiday crafts and treats, plus a plethora of Jersey-fresh flowers, plants and produce. In total, more than 50 farms and vendors are expected.
The market will also feature a holiday-themed cooking demonstration featuring frozen hot chocolate and visits from Santa Claus and Toys for Tots, which will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for children.
There will also be live music and entertainment by Joshua Holland.
The fun kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and will continue through 1 p.m. (Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive a a.m. and the cot 10oking demonstration will also be held at 10 a.m.).
“The calendar may read July, but it’s never too soon to shop local and our County Farmers Market is a fantastic place to find fresh, locally-grown produce, foods and crafts,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “Our farms and vendors are local small businesses and many of them were challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. By patronizing them, we’re helping them recover while also supporting our own neighbors, friends and communities.”
Commissioner Linda Hynes, who is the Board’s liaison to the Department of Resource Conservation and Parks, noted that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the County Farmers Market has offered a safe, open-air environment where farmers and vendors could sell their crops and goods.
“Our farmers market has always been a popular destination for residents to shop, but the pandemic highlighted just how vital it is for not only our farmers and vendors but also our residents,” Hynes said. “We’ve made a lot of progress in getting back to a new normal, but we know that the market is still incredibly important for these small businesses.”
The Winter Holidays in July celebration at the Farmers Market comes on the heels of the Commissioners’ successful Restaurant Week last month. A record 45 restaurants and eateries participated in the promotion, which was organized by the Commissioners and state Senators Dawn Marie Addiego and Troy Singleton.
“Small businesses make up the backbone of our county’s economy and our communities so we need to do everything we can to help them rebound from a rough 2020,” Hopson said. “Restaurant Week and the Farmers Market’s Winter Holidays in July promotions are ways our County is trying to assist them by getting the word out about the importance of shopping and dining local, not just during the holidays but all year round.”