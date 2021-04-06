ROWAN COMMUNITY MUSIC SCHOOL PARTNERS WITH APPLAUD OUR KIDS FOUNDATION

GLASSBORO >> The Community Music School (CMS) at Rowan University is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Barnegat, NJ-based Zzak G. Applaud Our Kids Foundation which will provide scholarships for students who have not had access to music education.
Becoming a studio and community partner with Applaud Our Kids will allow selected students to benefit from CMS offerings in vocal or instrumental music. Children between the ages of 7 and 18 who show financial need will have the chance to earn scholarships supporting their studies until they reach that top age; meaning a student who entered CMS at age 9 could take classes until they are 18.
“We’re very excited to partner with Applaud Our Kids,” said Dr. Elizabeth Guerriero, director of the Community Music School & Educational Partnerships. “Access to one-on-one private lessons with a highly qualified instructor boosts many areas for students including cognitive functioning, social-emotional learning, and overall love of music.”
Parents or guardians of interested children must apply through the Foundation and meet certain financial requirements. To start the process, email melissa@applaudourkids.org to receive an application form or to request additional information. Learn more at applaudourkids.org.
Founded in 2017, the Zzak G. Applaud Our Kids Foundation is committed to giving children the opportunity to find their own voice, increase their self-esteem, give them a sense of belonging, and provide them with positive reinforcement through the performing arts.
“The performing arts are not just a creative outlet, they’re a lifeline,” said Melissa Grinwald, who – with her sister Jodi – co-created the foundation in memory of their late father Zzak, a passionate singer and songwriter who never had access to music lessons.
The Zzak G Applaud Our Kids Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides underserved children in New Jersey with the funding and resources needed to attend ongoing performing arts lessons in dance, acting, vocal instruction, and instrumental music.
The Community Music School, dedicated to “transforming our community through high quality music for all,” offers high quality instruction and performance opportunities to students in the greater Rowan University region which promotes artistic growth and a lifelong appreciation of music.
For more information on the Rowan Community Music School, call 856-430-2697 or email rowancommunitymusicschool@rowan.edu.
