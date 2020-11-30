GLASSBORO >> This Thanksgiving, the Rowan University athletic teams and staff are giving back by providing donations as part of the University’s “Adopt A Family” program.
Student-athletes from the football, men’s cross country and track & field, women’s cross country and track & field, field hockey, women’s soccer, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, baseball, women’s lacrosse and softball teams and the athletic staff purchased all of the food needed for Thanksgiving dinners along with gift cards for the turkeys.
“Adopt a Family for Thanksgiving is a great way to pay if forward,” said Shelly Klink, administrative assistant in the Dean of Students and Office of Volunteerism, Community Engagement and Commuter Services. “The Rowan athletic teams and staff adopted 18 families. I couldn't have done this without them. I am truly grateful for their support.” Klink organizes the annual donations, which dates back to 2009.
The Office of Volunteerism, Community Engagement and Commuter Services has assistance with the program from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Gloucester County (Glassboro and Paulsboro), New Jersey State Department of Children and Families and the Volunteers of America network of services. This year in addition, the project is supporting some Rowan families through The SHOP Pantry and Resource Center on-campus.