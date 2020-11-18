MOUNT LAUREL >> The community is invited to celebrate a special annual tradition in a new, innovative way this holiday season. This year, Samaritan is taking its annual Tree of Life ceremony virtual, so that any individual may remember loved ones as we enter the holiday season from the comfort and safety of their own homes.The free, online illumination ceremony is open to the public and will be available for viewing starting Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. via one of the following platforms:
• Facebook: Facebook.com/SamaritanNJ
• YouTube: YouTube.com/SamaritanNJ
• Website: SamaritanNJ.org/Tree
“This year continues to be one marked by innovation, creativity and adaptation” explains said Mary Ann Boccolini, President/CEO of Samaritan. “By transitioning our annual Tree of Life ceremony to an online virtual platform, Samaritan remains firm in our commitment to honor and safely celebrate all those who continue to have a lasting impact on our lives. Near or far, we hope that you will join us in celebrating the extraordinary lives of all those we love and care for deeply this holiday season.”
As part of the event, individuals are invited to dedicate a symbolic light in memory of someone who has passed or in honor of someone special in their life. Dedications are listed online and can be made via the donation form featured at SamaritanNJ.org/Tree. Direct monetary donations will also be accepted via the online donation form, but are not required to take part in the virtual event – all proceeds collected through the event will benefit the patients, families and programs of Samaritan.
The virtual event will be available on Samaritan’s website and can be viewed, posted and shared with others anytime after its premier on December 1. For more information and to participate in this year’s virtual Tree of Life ceremony, visit: SamaritanNJ.org/Tree.