MOUNT LAUREL >> Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Samaritan donors and volunteers continued their yearly tradition of giving, hosting their 20th annual Thanksgiving meal delivery, Giving Thanks Preserving Memories on Nov. 21. Through contactless pickup and delivery, Samaritan was able to supply 200 meals to 51 hospice families throughout the community.
Each year, Giving Thanks Preserving Memories provides families with the gift of spending time together and preserving memories instead of preparing and cooking on what could be their last holiday together.
This year, following all CDC recommendations for face masks and social distancing, Samaritan staff and volunteers creatively adapted the Giving Thanks Preserving Memories to ensure the health and safety of all participants. Staff and volunteers specially packaged each meal delivery bag to include turkey, side dishes, sparkling cider, handmade table runners and other holiday decorations.
This year’s project was made possible through the generous support of The Gillespie Family, as well as contributing donors and volunteers including: Crowne Plaza – Cherry Hill, Sew What, Ann Alfano, Alice Histand, Berry Basket Quilters, Haley Chinarian, Girl Scout Troop 23750, Cherry Hill West – Dynamics of Healthcare Class, West Deptford Key Club, Emily Coleman, Tae Jackson, Maria Audu, Bryonce Davis, Deborah Davis, Kylie Pfluger, Evie Bell, Michelle Fernandez, Melissa Timm, Love by the Yard, VanLeer Family, Brynne Wiser, Jennifer Knox, Daisy Girl Scout Troop #30547 and SamariTeens.
For more information on how to support Samaritan throughout the season of giving, visit www.samaritannj.org/giving/.