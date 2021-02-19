MOUNT LAUREL >> Samaritan was the recent recipient of a $3,500 donation from Wolf Commercial Real Estate (WRCE). The proceeds were raised through WCRE’s Third Annual Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament, held at Ramblewood Country Club in Mount Laurel.
“We are extremely grateful to have been one of the six not-for-profits in the Philadelphia and South Jersey region that received donations from this year’s Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament,” said Mary Ann Boccolini, President and CEO of Samaritan. “This donation helps us continue to provide extraordinary, compassionate healthcare services to our patients and their families. We are so thankful to the WCRE Foundation and to all those who participated and donated.”
WRCE, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in office, retail, medical, industrial and investment properties in Southern New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, is committed to the health, well-being and success of local residents.
The Third Annual WCRE Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament raised nearly $40,000 in total, which was distributed evenly between six local charitable organizations. The event hosted 150 area business leaders and their guests for an afternoon of golf, fun, competition and contests. Over the past five years, the WCRE Foundation has raised close to $390,000 through its charity events.
For more ways in which you or your organization can support your local community through Samaritan, contact Chris Rollins at 856-552-3287 or crollins@SamaritanNJ.org.