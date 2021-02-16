TABERNACLE >> Seneca High School senior Aidan Winters has been honored as the "Senior Student Spotlight" winner for October.
The award is given by New Jersey Assemblyman Ryan Peters, who celebrates a different senior each month, “in light of the difficult year they are navigating and the achievements they are accomplishing.”
In the Facebook post through which he announced the winner, Peters noted that, “Winters completed his U.S. Army Basic Combat Training and will complete training to become a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Specialist upon graduating his senior year.”
Peters added, “He's been described by his superiors as a great soldier and natural leader and still finds time to excel in school and on the Seneca Golden Eagles football team. Thank you for choosing to serve this nation, Aidan. It is one of the most rewarding experiences you'll ever have.”