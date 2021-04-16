TABERNACLE >> Seneca High School juniors William Feldscher and Alice Gaehring have been accepted to The New Jersey Governor’s School.
Feldscher was accepted to the New Jersey Governor's School in the Sciences to be held at Drew University, while Gaehring was accepted to the Governor's School of Engineering and Technology hosted by the Rutgers University School of Engineering.
This is the first time in school history that two Seneca students have been selected for the Governor’s School in the same school year.
Established in 1983, The Governor’s School of New Jersey is a tuition-free, summer, residential program for high-achieving high school seniors who have an interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects. Currently there are two programs: the Governor’s School in the Sciences at Drew University and the Governor’s School of Engineering & Technology at Rutgers University. The highly competitive program welcomes students from all over the state.
“I was excited to learn that I had been accepted,” said Feldscher. “I’m interested in studying science and participating in research, so the research experience now will benefit me later."
Felsher also views the opportunity as something that may help guide what he eventually chooses to study in college.
“My parents and all my teachers at Seneca have always encouraged and supported me throughout my education, and I think this support has helped me succeed,” he added. I've always loved learning, and my parents and teachers have always encouraged me to.”