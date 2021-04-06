TABERNACLE >> Five Seneca High School students studying Russian earned awards in the national Olympiada of Spoken Russian competition March 23.
Earning medals from Seneca (with their contest level and Seneca course) were: senior Sharon Feinleib, Gold Beginner/Level 1, Russian 1; freshman Dylan Birnbohm-Kaminski, Gold, Beginner/Level 1 Russian 1; freshman Alexander Sztajerwald, Gold, Beginner/Level 1, Russian 1; freshman William Xenakis, Gold, Beginner/Level 1, Russian 1 and freshman Luke Handt, Silver, Beginner/Level 1, Russian 1.
“The Olympiada of Spoken Russian is a national contest for high school students of Russian held each year around the country,” said Seneca teacher Marian V. Barnum.
“Seneca students participate in the Delaware Valley Olympiada hosted by Temple University. It is a chance for students to be in an environment where everyone speaks Russian.”
Students participating in the competition perform three tasks in Russian: Speak about topics such as family, school, or sports; Discuss Russian composers, art, history, or literature and recite poetry from memory.
“The Olympiada is not just a place to celebrate knowledge of the Russian language and culture,” added Barnum. “It is a chance to develop competency and confidence while having fun speaking Russian.
“There is no other language contest like it in the United States. Seneca students begin preparing months in advance for this unique and enjoyable event. It is with great pride that we announce these results.”