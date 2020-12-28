MEDFORD >> The Shawnee High School Yellow Ribbon Club and Boys Soccer Team recently held a very successful toy drive for “Toys for Tots”, whose mission it is to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to children who are less fortunate.
Despite the global pandemic the students and advisors advertised heavily through email, social media, and word of mouth to still fill a trailer full of toys to be donated.
“There was nothing that was going to stop us from making this drive happen again this year. We knew there would be a challenge in getting the word out, but thankfully the community and our students responded," said Yellow Ribbon Club advisor Rachel Belville. "Every year we recognize the importance of this drive, but this year even more families and children needed the joy each present brings, and we really feel that this makes a difference to those in need.”