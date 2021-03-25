MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Future Educators of America (FEA), and Child Development classes hosted its first virtual “Read Across America” March 18-19.
Over the course of two days, Shawnee students welcomed local preschool students for a day of fun reading activities on Zoom. During the event, students read stories, lead organized, interactive activities and shared a love of reading.
“It was great to be able to still hold the event and for the preschoolers to get this experience," said Shawnee’s FCCLA Advisor Ashley Gerber. "This year was obviously a lot different and a bit of a challenge to plan exciting, interactive activities but I was really impressed with how much enthusiasm and creativity our students demonstrated. Their love for learning and reading is contagious and the preschoolers look up to them. I have no doubt the preschoolers will carry the impact of this positive experience with them throughout their educational lives.”