MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School junior Capri Mills has donated more than 5,000 books to the One Bright Ray Community High School in Philadelphia.
The donation on Jan. 15 was the cumulative effort of a year’s goal to collect 2,020 books to donate at the end of 2020. Instead, Capri was able to more than double her goal through social media campaigns and word of mouth.
“I’ve always loved reading and when I learned about the need for more books at One Bright Ray Community High School, I knew I had to do something," said Mills. "Hopefully, this donation will help them have more access to learning.”