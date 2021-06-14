MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School senior Kathleen Palmer recently won the Congressional Art Competition.
Palmer's artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol along with other winning artwork from around the country. Congressman Andy Kim (NJ-03) announced Palmer as the winner of the competition, which is held each spring and is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The competition is open to all high school students and the artwork will also be featured on the House of Representatives' Congressional Art Competition page. Palmer based her cubism style painting, “Dolce”, off of a television show is currently watching.
"I'm very honored to have this opportunity to show my artwork on such a large scale. I couldn't possibly explain how fantastic I feel knowing that my years spent developing my skills in art are being recognized," said Palmer. "My gratitude towards anyone who has supported me in my artistic ventures is infinite and I plan on continuing to build my skills for a lifetime thanks to all of the support I've received."