The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department is once again collecting toys for children in need this holiday season at 32 drop-off locations across the county.
The 25th Annual Toy Drive will benefit local agencies including: the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Oaks Integrated Care in Mount Holly, Christian Caring Center in Pemberton Township, Providence House, Sisterhood in Burlington City, Servicios Latinos de Burlington County, Foster and Adoptive Family Services of Princeton, and House of God in Delran. Organizations will distribute the toys to local children.
The collection will run through Dec. 14. Last year, more than 2,000 toys were collected.
“The holiday season is a very special time for everyone. This year has been very difficult for many. That is why we are going to make our toy drive bigger than ever,” Burlington County Sheriff Anthony Basantis said. “Through the generosity of our volunteers and community partners, the County will come together to make this season more joyous for families that are less fortunate.”
Questions may be directed to the Sheriff’s Department’s Community Services Unit at 609-265-3788. Drop- off locations are as follows:
• Beverly City Municipal Building: 446 Broad St.
• Bordentown City Municipal Building: 324 Farnsworth Ave.
• Bordentown Township Municipal Building: 1 Municipal Dr.
• Boy Scouts of America: 693 Rancocas Rd., Westampton
• Burlington City Police Department: 525 High St.
• Burlington Township Police Department: 851 York Rd.
• Burlington Township Fire Department: 1601 Burlington Bypass
• Burlington County Administration Building: 49 Rancocas Rd., Mt. Holly
• Burlington County Central Communications: 1 Academy Dr., Westampton
• Burlington County Freeholder’s Office: 49 Rancocas Rd.
• Burlington County Health Department: 15 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton
• Burlington County Human Services: 795 Woodlane Rd., Westampton
• Burlington County Library: 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton
• Burlington County New Courts Facility: 49 Rancocas Rd., Mt. Holly
• Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office: 49 Rancocas Rd., Mt. Holly
• Cinnaminson Library: 1619 Riverton Rd., Cinnaminson
• Cinnaminson Twp. Police Department: 900 Manor Rd.
• Delanco Municipal Building: 700 Coopertown Rd.
• Delran Municipal Building: 900 S. Chester Ave.
• Dodge City: 4395 Route 130 South, Burlington
• Eastampton Township Police Department: 1380 Woodlane Rd.
• Eastampton Manor House: 12 Manor House Ct., Eastampton
• Greenbriar Horizon: 2174 Old York Rd., Florence
• Hainesport Post Office: 107 Broad St., Hainesport
• Jacob Foot and Ankle Associates: 319 W. Broad St., Burlington
• Mt. Laurel Township MUA: 1201 Church St., Mt. Laurel
• Mt. Laurel Township Police Department: 100 Mt. Laurel Rd.
• Pemberton Township Municipal Building: 500 Pemberton- Browns Mills Rd.
• Red Lion Diner: 1735 US-206, Southampton
• Re/Max: 2835 US Route 206, Columbus (Mansfield)
• Shamong Township Municipal Building: 105 Willow Grove Rd., Shamong
• Smithville Park: @ the mansion in Eastampton
• Southampton Township Municipal Building: 5 Retreat Rd., Southampton
• Tabernacle Township Municipal Building: 163 Carranza Rd., Tabernacle
• Vincentown Post Office: 1813 US Route 206, Southampton
• Westampton Fire Department: 780 Woodlane Rd.
• Westampton Township Police Department: 710 Rancocas Rd., Westampton